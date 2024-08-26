Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media

Peyton Manning is creeping into the Shaquille O’Neal territory of “What won’t he do?” But when it comes to having a sit-down conversation with Larry David in front of a live audience, that seems like a thing that’s hard to say no to.

Since retiring from the NFL, Manning has continued to showcase his comedic talents, while David recently wrapped up his work on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

It was time, so perhaps the two will talk about what’s next.

David is seemingly putting aside his differences here to conduct this conversation, being that he’s a New York Jets fan. Manning has previously undercut his favorite team by not coming out in 1996 or when he helped convince Gang Green to hire his good buddy, Adam Gase. There’s also that time when he couldn’t think of anything to say about Zach Wilson (but hey, we’ve all been there).

In any event, it’s a unique opportunity for one-half of the ManningCast and Omaha Productions founder.

On Monday, the official Curb Your Enthusiasm Instagram account posted about the upcoming event at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, Colorado, on Sept. 20. ‘A Conversation With Larry David featuring Special Guest Moderator Peyton Manning’ appears to be a one-night-only event, in which the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback will seemingly grill David on Curb, Seinfeld, his New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers and everything in between.

Perhaps David will grill Manning about Gase.

It should make for a pretty, pretty good night.

[Curb on Instragram]