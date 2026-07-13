Screen grab: ‘New Heights’

If anyone has any doubts about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, take it from Pat McAfee that their love is real, and it’s spectacular.

We’re more than a week removed from the American version of a royal wedding, but details about the night Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got hitched at Madison Square Garden remain limited. Thankfully, Pat McAfee was one of the many sports media members who attended the wedding, and despite admitting he probably agreed to not talk about the event publicly, he was willing to pull back the curtain a bit.

The Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wedding was SPECTACULAR.. It was a PERFECT night #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/KKqM1P1QYP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 13, 2026

“The event itself was like the most spectacular grand thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” McAfee said on his Monday show. “Taylor Swift is one of the greatest creators the world has ever seen. She puts on stadium shows all around the globe, she has to entertain people that are 90 and also that are 15. Think about her brain going to her dream wedding, and then Travis Kelce’s energy in the middle of it, and the football world coming together with Hollywood.”

McAfee noted that phones were not permitted at the wedding, but he trusts his memory, which remembers the wedding as the best night ever, regardless of what some critics have attempted to portray.

“I don’t want to give away too much, but it was the greatest night of all time,” McAfee insisted. “They absolutely showcased that they’re in love. It was very obvious. From the beginning, everybody talked about how fake it was and everything like that, everybody thought it was an arranged situation for the business. And I think we always believed in it because Travis would be the perfect person for Taylor, basically. And that wedding was the perfect night.”

McAfee recalled seeing Avril Lavigne, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Nicks perform at the wedding, not as a trio. There were “Nobu buffets everywhere,” and McAfee also boasted about Brad Pitt hand-delivering him a Jack and Diet Coke. Perhaps the only thing the night was missing was Charles Barkley.