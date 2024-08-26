Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

It’s happening. Noel and Liam Gallagher are seemingly getting the band back together.

After rumors surfaced across social media—yet again—that there would be an Oasis reunion come 2025, the band, which has been broken up since 2009, lent some credence to those rumors.

From The Reading Festival on Sunday, Liam dedicated “Half the World Away,” an Oasis B-Side sung by Noel, to “Noel f*cking Gallagher.”

“I wanna dedicate this song to Noel fucking Gallagher” Lovely stuff. pic.twitter.com/tInvMXWFla — Andrew Trendell (@AndrewTrendell) August 25, 2024

Following that performance and Liam’s set on Sunday, a graphic in Oasis’ iconic font appeared on screen, seemingly teasing an announcement forthcoming at 8 a.m. BST on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Shortly thereafter, each Oasis, Liam, and Noel shared the same thing on social media in unison.

It was poetic, and for those of us Oasis fans, it was a moment of shellshock. The announcement has yet to be made, but everything points to it happening. Of course, we’ve been here before and won’t hold our collective breaths again, but this feels different.

And the reaction on social media was just that. Those reactions included Baltimore Orioles play-by-play voice Kevin Brown, who has dabbled in signing some Blink-182 in the booth, though his heart lies with the English rock band formed in Manchester in 1991.

I am not well. I am not well. I AM NOT WELL. I AM NOT WELL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/TtiYzJ8NUx — Kevin Brown (@kevinnbrown) August 25, 2024

None of us Oasis fans are.

And Brown was unable to contain himself during ESPN’s Sunday Night Statcast broadcast for the Baltimore Orioles-Houston Astros game. He had to mention it in some form or fashion. He tried to give Trevor May an easy riddle, but it was to no avail.

That Oasis reference went right over Trevor May’s head. “Just don’t look back in anger, Trevor; it’s gonna be alright. I’m just gonna say that there are rumors swirling around there. I know we have an important baseball game, but there’s really important stuff going on.” pic.twitter.com/xm0pYQxRkY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 26, 2024

We should give him some grace. He only seemingly found out about it 15 minutes before first pitch. The post—that is—because according to May, that was all he could talk about prior to Sunday’s game, even if he had his doubts.

There’s still at least a 20% chance they’re all just messing with us and this is going to be a WTSMG re-release. Maybe higher. — Kevin Brown (@kevinnbrown) August 25, 2024

The band is releasing a deluxe anniversary version of “Definitely Maybe” on Aug. 30 to celebrate its 30th anniversary, but this appears unrelated—and perhaps it is wishful thinking.

Brown, who graduated from Syracuse in 2011, wasn’t in the pit all across England when Oasis was in their heyday. But that hasn’t stopped him from being one of America’s biggest Oasis superfans.

But if there was any doubt that Brown was an Oasis fanatic through and through (not that there should be), he was digging out some songs from “Dig Out Your Soul” and “Be Here Now.” Sure, he was only describing his current mood with “I Believe In All” and “I Hope, I Think, I Know,” but those aren’t pulled from a causal Oasis fan who claims that their favorite song is “Wonderwall.”

This is someone who’s been waiting for this moment their entire adult life.

Brown was still an underclassman at Syracuse when Oasis was still touring, only for Noel to call it quits 15 years ago after he could no longer take being in the same band with his brother another day. They each started solo careers, but nobody gave up hope that this day would come. They just gave up hope that it wouldn’t happen until it actually happened.

Well, it’s on the brink of happening.

This is the same Brown who spent his formative days of quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic creating a bracket to pick the Greatest Oasis Song of All-Time and proceeding to write about this band that he loves “so deeply.”

I have written a lot about @Oasis this week, and this is the last post – to pick the Greatest Oasis Song of All-Time. This made-up bracket been’s fun. But, above all else – it’s been such a joy to listen to & write about this band I love so deeply.https://t.co/q5VSE4HNzv pic.twitter.com/hO5xnymGgA — Kevin Brown (@kevinnbrown) May 8, 2020

Brown has also appeared on the You, Me, and An Album podcast alongside Lindsey Adler of the Wall Street Journal. The two baseball colleagues discussed their affinity for Oasis and “Definitely Maybe.”

Are you sensing a theme here?

We can only assume that Brown will set an alarm for 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday to see what his beloved band will pull out of their collective hat. If it is indeed a reunion tour, the Orioles might have to plan not to have their play-by-play voice in the booth for a series — or two — next summer.