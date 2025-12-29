Christian Bale (left) as Al Davis and Nicolas Cage as John Madden in the movie ‘Madden.’ (Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios).

In crime thrillers, real-life law enforcement officers love to point out when fictional police fail to follow proper procedures. In musicals, hardcore fans will nitpick every inconsistency and error. In sports biopics, we can be unforgiving, too.

The teaser trailer for the upcoming John Madden film dropped late last week. Starring Nicolas Cage, the film chronicles the life of the legendary coach and broadcaster, focusing on the origin story of the Madden NFL video game franchise. While a trailer’s purpose is to get people excited about the movie, reactions to the Madden teaser have been mixed.

Specifically, most people have fixated on Cage’s look as Madden. While it’s hard to nail down exact measurements, a cursory Google search suggests Madden was 6-foot-4 and 260+ pounds. Cage is four inches shorter and at least 60 pounds lighter. In the trailer, he appears as a heavier version of himself, wearing either a fat suit, prosthetics, or both. Either way, movies rely heavily on the suspension of disbelief. If you don’t buy Cage as Madden, it won’t work.

Apparently, Cage wasn’t Oscar-winning director David O. Russell’s first choice. Will Ferrell and Hugh Jackman were also reportedly considered. Some will interpret that as evidence that Cage isn’t the best choice for the role. The annals of Hollywood are filled with actors who were second, third, or fourth choices for roles and went on to make those parts their own in memorable ways. Cage’s look is odd, but our skepticism stems from our gut reaction to seeing him play this beloved icon. In sports, we take such depictions of athletes and coaches seriously.

This might be the worst casting job of all-time. https://t.co/GyVHLZTZLd — Jon “Stugotz” Weiner (@stugotz790) December 26, 2025

Jon ‘Stugotz’ Weiner’s take is not surprising. He wrote on X that Cage as Madden “might be the worst casting job of all-time.” Of course, Stugotz’s opinions must be taken with a grain of salt since Tango & Cash is one of his favorite films.

Cage is one of the most fascinating actors of his generation. He is known for his willingness to take risks, especially later in his career. We all laughed when we first saw the trailer for the 2021 film Pig. The concept seemed ridiculous. It turns out that Cage’s performance as a reclusive chef searching for his stolen truffle-hunting pig was one of his best. It’s essential to keep an open mind about art, and Cage has earned the benefit of the doubt. His movies aren’t typical, and that’s part of what has made him popular for decades.

Now that we’ve seen the John Madden & Al Davis impressions in prosthetic makeup…what else is there? https://t.co/lbmRWXsgzX — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) December 26, 2025

Once you get past any preconceived notions you might have about Madden, Cage’s look isn’t off the mark. The clothing, hair, and mannerisms appear spot-on—at least from what we see in the trailer. The performance that no one seems to be complaining about is Christian Bale’s as Al Davis. Bale, arguably the best male method actor we’ve seen since Daniel Day-Lewis, is pretty much bulletproof against criticism.

Ultimately, the director is responsible for a movie’s success or failure. Russell has been nominated three times for Best Director for The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook, and American Hustle. He has also had some recent disappointments (Accidental Love, Joy, and Amsterdam). Russell could use a hit. He should benefit from Madden’s broad appeal, and the tie-in with the video games might help attract a younger audience.

It’s unknown whether Madden will get a theatrical release or go straight to streaming. The movie will open on Thanksgiving 2026. A stint in actual theatres might indicate how seriously Amazon MGM Studios takes the movie’s chances at awards.

We’ve seen a first glance at Madden. Let’s give it a fair chance to see how the film plays out.