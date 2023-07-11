Photo credit: NBA TV

With Jordan Usher playing on the Phoenix Suns Summer League team, the opportunity to broach Keke Palmer’s name on the broadcast was too obvious to ignore.

Actress Keke Palmer has been one of the hottest social media topics over the last week after attending an Usher concert. Wearing a sheer black dress, video of Palmer being serenaded by Usher went viral, prompting pushback from her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson wrote while quote-tweeting a video of Palmer at the concert. The comment sparked controversy with Jackson being blasted as a misogynist for shaming his partner’s concert attire. Jackson and Palmer have been dating since 2021 and had their first child together earlier this year.

Now that we’ve covered the backstory of Palmer and Usher, fast forward to Monday night, where the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat were playing a Summer League game on NBA TV. And with Usher on the Suns, it was only a matter of time until someone referenced Palmer.

“Usher with the board, Usher with the handles, Usher to the rack on the attack,” NBA TV play-by-play voice Chris Miles said as Usher went coast to coast. “He’s putting on a show. His Las Vegas residency!”

“I think Keke Palmer liked that one,” analyst Brendan Haywood joked without hesitation.

But Palmer wasn’t the only person who would have liked that one. What basketball fan wouldn’t like watching the athletic Usher go coast to coast during an NBA Summer League game. Similarly, who wouldn’t like being serenaded by Usher at a concert? Whether you’re young, old, single, married, parent, fur parent or untethered, Usher has a fan in you.

[NBA TV]