Credit: Jeopardy

Mina Kimes added another accolade to her resume by winning the Celebrity Jeopardy! tournament on Friday night.

Kimes had advanced to the final with a bit of brilliant strategy in the semifinal going up against Katie Nolan and Lisa Ann Walter. In spite of being in second place and getting the Final Jeopardy clue wrong, Kimes’ perfect wager still found her with enough money at the end of the game for victory.

In the finale, Kimes was matched up with Ike Barinholtz and Steven Weber. Heading into Final Jeopardy, Kimes had the lead this time with $12,500. Weber was in second with $10,500 and Barinholtz was in third with $5,100.

Thankfully for the ESPN NFL analyst, the clue was right up her alley as a Yale English major. The clue was about an 1873 novel that also shared its name with a specific time period of US history and a television drama that debuted in 2022.

This time, Mina Kimes didn’t have to worry about any Final Jeopardy wagering strategies as she got the clue correct with the response of “What is The Gilded Age?”

Kimes had an understated reaction on social media after the show aired on television to commemorate her triumph.

Mina Kimes took home the top prize of $1 million for her chosen charity, the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition of Los Angeles. The organization celebrated her victory with a post on Instagram thanking her for her support and saying, “These funds will keep our volunteer-led programs active and fuel a movement built on connection and humanity at a time when so many Angelenos are losing access to basics like food benefits, healthcare, and housing support.”

The ESPN star will get to show off her aptitude in another classic competitive venue when she hosts coverage of the National Spelling Bee later this month.