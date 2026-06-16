Credit: The Tonight Show

There are a ton of interesting subplots to enjoy with the New York Knicks winning their first NBA championship in over 50 years. And Mike Brown’s love of the 2000 cult hit “Who Let the Dogs Out” by Baha Men is one of the most entertaining.

Or if you’re one of his star players, embarrassing.

The Knicks have been on a media tour like none other in the days since lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy. And on Monday night, it led them to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Thankfully, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns looked a little more energetic and full of life than on the morning show circuit with their teammates earlier in the day.

But this time, they were joined on set by Knicks head coach Mike Brown. And Fallon took it upon himself to ask Brown about his love of the song and why he chose to belt it out on the stage after Game 5 with all of America watching.

That led Mike Brown to tell the story and totally embarrass Brunson and Towns like they were children watching their dad trying and failing to impress the neighborhood moms at a U9 soccer game. Jalen Brunson even tried to stop it before it began by saying, “We’ve got to put that to bed.”

The story itself was actually really charming. It came from Brown’s time in San Antonio as an assistant coach, when he was coaching his son’s flag football team, the Dogs. Brown then led the children and parents in a “Who Let the Dogs Out” chant, which he then carried over to this Knicks run. He also revealed that Mikal Bridges was the one Knicks player who had his back while the rest of the team was skeptical.

As for Brunson, Towns, and the rest of the Knicks who may not have been as inspired, at least Mike Brown didn’t pick “Tubthumping,” “Mambo No. 5,” or “The Macarena” as his cult classic to inspire his team to victory.