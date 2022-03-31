Even in the fast-paced social media era where people generally move on from the dominant topic after one or two days, the Will Smith altercation with Chris Rock continues to fuel content across all mediums.

And Wednesday night, it was ESPN NBA play-by-play announcer Mike Breen who capitalized on the opportunity to jab Smith for slapping Rock on national television.

With the Celtics trailing the Miami Heat 102-98 late in the fourth quarter, Boston forward Jayson Tatum drove to the basket and was called for a charge. Although Boston unsuccessfully challenged the play, Breen’s broadcast partner Jeff Van Gundy approved of the coaching decision while strongly criticizing his own phrasing.

“If you could have gotten that call, now you’re in a two-for-one situation and you’re able to make it a one possession – or two-point game,” Van Gundy explained. “I almost said one possession game and I want someone to SLAP me every time someone says one possession game.”

A slap for saying one possession game? That’s seems much harsher than a slap for Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith and Breen didn’t let Van Gundy’s quip go unnoticed.

Mike Breen with the light-hearted Will Smith jab pic.twitter.com/OFHNmPEBVk — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) March 31, 2022

“I think we’ve had enough of people slapping each other on TV this week,” Breen remarked and he’s right, I’m not sure the national news cycle can handle two slaps in one week.

But why was Van Gundy so upset over nearly saying “one possession game,” when Boston would’ve had the ability to make it a one possession game if the charging violation was overturned? There’s still the chance for about five more possessions in a close NBA game when 30 seconds are left on the clock, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that Boston would only need one possession to the tie score.

Don’t be so hard on yourself, Jeff!