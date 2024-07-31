Screengrab via Rich Eisen Show.

When it comes to cult hits in the movies, Rounders starring Matt Damon and Edward Norton is in an elite category.

Although it opened in September 1998 to mixed reviews (64% on Rotten Tomatoes) and only had moderate box office success ($22.9 million against a $12 million budget), it has grown in popularity throughout the years. This is largely due to the famous “Poker Boom” of the mid-2000s and the insane levels of interest that were generated.

The Poker Boom has since leveled out, but the interest in a potential Rounders sequel has been high throughout the years ever it reached cult status. However, 25 years later, we have never really gotten close to it becoming a reality.

In an interview on Wednesday with the Rich Eisen Show, Damon gave the strongest indication yet that there is still interest in making a second Rounders movie.

“The one we’ve been talking about for *years*, and we’re trying to… I just saw Edward Norton a few weeks ago… all of us want to do it… is a second ‘Rounders’ movie.” – Matt Damon 🎬🃏 (via @RichEisenShow) pic.twitter.com/c25QKAiNOA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 31, 2024

“The one we’ve been talking about for years, and we’re trying to, and I just saw Edward Norton a few weeks ago, like all of us want to do it is a second Rounders movie,” Damon said. “So much has happened in the poker world in the last 25 years it would be fun to catch up with those guys.”

Damon hinted that what’s holding the movie back is the complications of trying to get a deal for the rights to the movie with the various entities that would need to be involved in signing off on the project. But he did share that there has already been a vision for a sequel from talks with the original writers David Levien and Brian Koppelman from a decade ago.

“They had a whole movie ready to go then, but now there’s been a whole another change in the poker world since then, so I haven’t talked to them about what it would be but I know… what they had 10 years ago was fantastic and I’m sure they could augment and roll with the times and update it to where we are today and make something great.”

Pretty much every movie made in Hollywood these days is a sequel, remake, or franchise at some point, so why not a second Rounders movie? It certainly has everything you need to make it a success from the actors to the nostalgia to the interest in the subject.

Time will tell if the movie actually gets announced or does come to fruition. And who knows, maybe poker will make a comeback too. Maybe ESPN would even consider a follow-up to Tilt.

[Rich Eisen Show]