Amazon color analyst Kirk Herbstreit revealed in a social media post on Friday that he had been working on Thursday’s matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins with a heavy heart upon hearing about the tragic death of famous country music singer and personal friend Brett James.

James, who is perhaps best known for his work as a songwriter, helping write several hit songs for other famous country music stars, including Taylor Swift, Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood, and Kenny Chesney, lost his life on Thursday night after his private plane crashed in an open field in Franklin, North Carolina. James was on board with his wife, Melody Carole, and her daughter, Meryl Maxwell Wilson, who were also killed in the crash.

In a post on X, Herbstreit revealed how he learned about James’ passing while calling the Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, sharing prayers for James’ loved ones after some kind words about how the performer had impacted his life as a friend.

“Was calling a game last night when I got the news on a text that Brett was in a plane crash and didn’t make it. Living in Nashville, I’ve been very fortunate to meet a lot of incredible people,” wrote Herbstreit. “Brett was certainly that-one of the most talented and yet humble and down to earth guys I’ve met. He was a legend as a songwriter and one of the most respected people in that town. He sang at my 50th along with Casey Beathard-such a good man. Just heartbreaking-my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as they cope with this unthinkable reality.”

Herbstreit was far from alone in paying respects to the country singer and songwriter. James’ alma mater, Baylor University, where his two sons also attended, paid tribute to James in a post on X as well.

“The Baylor Family mourns the loss of country music legend Brett James (Baylor Class of ’91) following his tragic death Thursday at age 57. James is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the author of 27 No. 1 hits (including “Jesus, Take the Wheel”), and the father of two Baylor graduates (Preston ’20 & Sam ’21).”

Given that James co-wrote 13 songs that reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, his impact on the music industry will be felt for many years to come.