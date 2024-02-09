Photo credit: Up and Adams

Don’t be fooled by Josh Allen, Oz the Mentalist is not a doctor. Although, it wouldn’t be the first time an NFL quarterback sought a non-doctor for medical advice.

Allen joined FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams Friday afternoon with his weird Subway contraption that he’s been lugging around radio row to promote his partnership with the sandwich franchise at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. As part of his bit, Allen asks the host, in this case Kay Adams, to guess a four-digit code.

Guess a code, kind of like the way Oz the Mentalist guesses what people are thinking. The “code” then opens his Subway contraption and out comes one of their new foot-long snacks.



“You know who Dr. Oz is, right?” Allen asked, seemingly confusing Adams by the question before she reluctantly said, “Yeah.”

“The mentalist,” Allen clarified.

Well, there’s our problem. Allen doesn’t know who Dr. Oz is. Dr. Oz is that doctor who used to be on Oprah. Oz the Mentalist is Oz Pearlman, the magician seemingly pitching himself to nearly every sports TV and radio show in America. (And neither was involved in 2008-2015 CBS crime procedural The Mentalist, starring Simon Baker.)

“Oh, Dr. Oz, yeah,” Adams said more confidently. But Oz the Mentalist definitely is not a doctor. Some even question whether Dr. Oz should be considered a doctor.

Nonetheless, the former TV host and Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania holds the prefix. Oz Pearlman, the mentalist, does not.

In defense of Adams, she didn’t seem to be confusing the two Ozs even though she repeated “Dr. Oz,” she was more likely just confused by Allen’s question.

But kudos to Oz the Mentalist for working hard to maybe become the more famous Oz one day, especially when it comes to the NFL. Pearlman has already turned himself into what Frank Caliendo was years ago on radio row, being the entertainer that TV and radio shows attempt to use as a way of breaking up the carousel of monotonous football interviews with players who are there representing a product. Like Subway cookies and churros.

