The next chapter of the Jordon Hudson-Pablo Torre saga may take place in a court room.

Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of University of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, says she is “suing” Pablo Torre after the Meadowlark Media podcaster has dedicated numerous episodes of his eponymous show to the relationship featuring the legendary coach.

In a social media post on Sunday, Hudson posted a picture of her all-access badge while she donned a necklace reading “banned,” presumably in response to an episode of Torre’s show in which he reported Hudson’s access to UNC facilities had been restricted.

It’s unclear under what pretenses Hudson would be suing Torre over. Any sort of libel or defamation lawsuit would face a high bar considering Hudson’s status as a public figure and the generally robust protections journalists are afforded under the first amendment.

Torre took little time to respond to Hudson’s claim, joking that she likely would be declining an invite to appear on his podcast.

Hudson has been eager to publicly prod at Torre in recent days. Just last week, Hudson claimed credit for Pablo Torre Finds Out being named one of Apple’s best podcasts of 2025.

In Torre’s latest episode about Hudson, he obtained footage from a show Belichick co-hosted with Matt Patricia for Underdog Sports in which Hudson exerted unusual editorial control, despite not being a producer on the project. The eye-opening footage shows Hudson criticizing aspects of the show ranging from the aesthetic of the graphics to how Belichick and Patricia should explain football concepts.

Hudson’s influence over Belichick has been a major storyline throughout the coach’s first season at UNC. The Tar Heels sit at 4-7 entering the final week of the season.