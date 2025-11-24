Edit by Liam McGuire

One day after Bill Belichick’s tabloid-magnet girlfriend Jordon Hudson claimed she would be suing popular sports podcaster Pablo Torre, she has revealed why.

On Monday, Hudson took to social media to outline why she feels justified in filing a defamation suit against Torre, who has done extensive reporting about her relationship with Belichick. In the post, Hudson posts two screenshots of text conversations she purportedly had with UNC Athletics Chief of Personnel Emily Muse.

The conversations show Muse initially inquiring to Hudson about her date of birth for the UNC football staff’s family directory. Hudson then replied April 3rd without providing a year. The social media post then shows a subsequent conversation in which Hudson asks Muse what birth date she had on file, to which Muse replied April 3, 2001. Hudson confirmed that was the correct date, but then sought to clarify whether Muse had initially incorrectly input 2000 as her year of birth. Muse responded that the system initially indicated 2000, rather than 2001, based on a guess, but had since been updated to the correct year.

One of MANY inaccurate and materially defamatory reports about me by Pablo Torre. I did not fill out any UNC internal documents or forms pertaining to the family directory. https://t.co/1igolSuOZW pic.twitter.com/I0LrhUaz6r — Jordon Hudson (@Jordonbella) November 24, 2025

Why does this matter? Well, during one of Pablo Torre’s several reports on Hudson, he pointed to the discrepancy as evidence that Hudson was trying to obfuscate her true age.

“One of MANY inaccurate and materially defamatory reports about me by Pablo Torre,” Hudson wrote in her social media post. “I did not fill out any UNC internal documents or forms pertaining to the family directory.”

It’s unlikely this alone would pass the threshold for defamation in a court of law. Torre likely obtained a copy of the UNC directory when Hudson’s age was incorrectly displayed, and thus would have no way of knowing the discrepancy was simply a clerical error. Hudson would need to prove Torre acted with actual malice in his reporting to succeed in a defamation case.

However, Hudson’s social media post implies that this is one of “many” instances in which Torre published inaccurate information about her. We’ll have to wait and see if she has further examples that could support her case.

In the meantime, it doesn’t seem like Torre should be sweating this one too much.