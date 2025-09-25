Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Things have not gotten off to a good start for Bill Belichick at North Carolina. The Tar Heels are 2-2, but have lost both games against Power Four teams including a humiliating season-opening blowout loss at Chapel Hill to TCU and another hefty defeat to UCF. But that isn’t stopping Belichick and Jordon Hudson from getting the celebrity treatment from Us Weekly.

The relationship between the legendary NFL head coach and his much, much, much younger girlfriend was the subject of mystique and controversy during the summer after Hudson strangely interrupted a bizarre CBS interview and Pablo Torre gave an eye-popping report on the dynamics of the relationship have intertwined Belichick’s personal and professional life.

But aside from the specter of the pair sharing moments on the sidelines, it has mostly gone quiet on the gossip front with Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick.

Which means it’s time for Us Weekly to step in and fill the gap.

Hudson and Belichick weren’t just a subject of a story, they both landed on the cover of the magazine.

She’s been called a gold digger and an opportunist — but is the woman at the center of one of football’s biggest off-field stories simply misunderstood? Us Weekly cuts through the noise to find out more about Jordon Hudson — Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend who’s managing… pic.twitter.com/mMGGgHvtSL — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 23, 2025

If you read the profile, you’ll find a story that is very sympathetic to Hudson, almost presenting what amounts to a public relations pushback against the narratives put forward by the sports media world, and specifically some of the reporting by Pablo Torre.

The story does everything it can to paint the relationship between the two as authentic, with even the possibility of them already being engaged. It is filled with quotes from people from Hudson’s past praising her character, work ethic, and her “star power.” Yes, her star power. That 2-2 UNC start isn’t going to sell the upcoming Hulu docuseries by itself!

Given the glowing nature of the profile and the awkward timing of it, the sports world was left… completely confused by all of it.

Incredible. Bill Belichick becomes 1st coach ever featured on the cover of ⁦@usweekly⁩ the week after losing to UCF pic.twitter.com/ZwY9zjeyPF — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 24, 2025

I’m not sure I saw Bill Belichick landing on the cover of US Weekly with his 24-year-old girlfriend as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels a few years back … but here we are. https://t.co/qWFcvecG0x — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 24, 2025

I had no idea US Weekly was still printed. pic.twitter.com/y8hInuUISn — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) September 24, 2025

The sorcery this woman has over William Belichick is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. pic.twitter.com/TWYImzqryM — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) September 24, 2025

To be clear, Belichick did not pose for this cover shot — it was from an NFL event at February’s Super Bowl. And neither he nor Hudson participated in the fairly ridiculous article. Still … https://t.co/8F1Vo7iMFa — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) September 24, 2025

That last point by ESPN’s Dan Wetzel may be the most peculiar in all of this. The photo used for the cover is months old and neither Bill Belichick nor Jordon Hudson are actually quoted directly in the piece. One wonders why that would be if the whole idea is to present the two of them as the sports world’s newest power couple.

Who knows if this is the high water mark of the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson era or not. But at least we have a new leader in the clubhouse for “weirdest magazine cover given to a college football coach” after Sports Illustrated gave Deion Sanders Sportsperson of the Year after going 4-8 at Colorado.