Production has started on Madden, a biopic about the legendary football coach and broadcaster. And on Tuesday, we got a glimpse Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale will look like in their portrayals of Madden and longtime Raiders owner Al Davis.

The image, which Amazon MGM Studios released, shows Cage’s Madden standing side-by-side with Bale’s Davis. “Madden” has a football in one hand and is showing off a Super Bowl ring with the other. Like Madden, “Davis” extends his arm and shows off his Super Bowl ring.

Your first-look at Nicolas Cage as John Madden and Christian Bale as Al Davis on set of the upcoming film, Madden. Production is currently underway. The film follows Madden’s remarkable journey—from his Super Bowl-winning partnership with Al Davis and the Raiders, to creating… pic.twitter.com/jmmF4uy8LR — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) May 14, 2025

Madden began working for Davis and the then-Oakland Raiders in 1967. After two years as a linebackers coach, he became head coach following John Rauch’s departure. Madden remained head coach of the Raiders through the 1978 season, after which he resigned. Madden’s tenure as head coach included the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship when the Raiders defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI after the 1976 season.

Mike Fleming Jr. of Deadline detailed what some of the remaining Madden cast will look like.

“David O. Russell is directing the film, which also stars John Mulaney as Trip Hawkins (the Electronic Arts founder who launched the perennial Madden video game), Kathryn Hahn as Virginia Madden, and Sienna Miller as Carol Davis.”