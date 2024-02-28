Screen grab: Fall Out Boy

In recent years, Jimmy Butler has made a habit of making a mockery out of the Miami Heat’s media day.

In 2022, the six-time All-Star showed up to the annual event with dreadlocks, which were seemingly the product of hair extensions that he had never worn before and would never wear again (at least not publicly). Last year, Butler famously donned a relaxed perm, eyeliner and multiple facial piercings, earning himself the nickname “Emo Jimmy” in the process.

“I’m very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is me,” Butler told reporters at the time. “This is how I’m feeling as of late.”

New look, same Jimmy pic.twitter.com/EPBSzVOvlz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2023

Despite his insistence of remaining in character, Butler’s mission seems clear. With media day doubling as picture day, the Marquette product seems intent on making his headshots — which are used for media purposes throughout the season — look as ridiculous as possible.

But while last season’s dreadlocks accomplished just that, “Emo Jimmy” seemingly has more staying power beyond the picture that appears when you pull up Butler’s profile on NBA.com. On Wednesday, the pop-punk band Fall Out Boy — who “Emo Jimmy” looks like he would listen to — released the music video for its song, So Much (For) Stardust, which features a dancing Butler in his full emo garb.

“nbd just changing our name to ball out boy,” the band wrote in a post sharing the video, after previously referring to Butler as “Heat Wentz.”

While Butler might not be the NBA’s best player, he’s certainly one of its most famous. It will be interesting to see where he takes his future media day appearances and what potential opportunities they might present.

