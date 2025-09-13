Screengrab via Jeopardy! YouTube

Nothing is more satisfying as a sports fan than seeing otherwise genius Jeopardy! contestants flummoxed by a sports category that anyone with a passing interest in pro sports would ace.

And that was the case once again on the iconic game show’s latest episode on Friday.

Host Ken Jennings introduced a “One Team” category featuring star athletes who played their entire professional career with, you guessed it, one team.

Out of the five answers in the category that were provided, only one was answered with a question successfully – Mario Lemieux, as the longtime owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Amazingly, the category even provided pictures for two athletes – David Robinson of the San Antonio Spurs and George Brett of the Kansas City Royals. The Lemieux answer was actually supposed to be one of the hardest in the category at the $800 level. All of the contestants blanked on what were supposed to be the easiest clues, which ended up being Mariano Rivera of the New York Yankees and Michael Strahan of the New York Giants.

In fact, the Lemieux response was the only one where any contestant even bothered to buzz in at all, which may be an unofficial Jeopardy! record for the lowest attempted responses for any category. Even Jennings joked with the contestants before reading the $200 Rivera clue that it was the last sports one left.

Jeopardy! has a long and illustrious history when it comes to fails about sports, and it’s hilarious to see the program embrace that its otherwise brilliant minds may have a sizable gap when it comes to their overall sports knowledge.