To say that Bad Bunny’s selection as the Super Bowl LX halftime show performer has been a polarizing one would be an understatement.

But as far as Jay-Z is concerned, the backlash isn’t just overblown — it’s also inauthentic.

“They love him,” the hip-hop legend told TMZ Sports of the Puerto Rican rapper earlier this week. “Don’t let them fool you.”

Asked for specifics regarding Bad Bunny’s selection, Jay-Z replied: “I ain’t got nothing for you. I don’t want to disrespect you, but I ain’t got no scoops for you.”

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label has been co-producing the Super Bowl halftime show since 2019, with the “Big Pimpin'” rapper taking a front-and-center role in the performer selection process. In the time since, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Rihanna, Usher and Kendrick Lamar have each headlined the show, which has been a high profile pop culutre event dating back to the early-1990s.

While some recent performers have been better received than others, none has been as polarizing as Bad Bunny, who primarily sings his song in Spanish. Especially when considering the current events involving the Trump administration and immigration, with the 31-year-old singer — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio —recently stating that he didn’t book any tour dates in the United States for his world tour due to concerns that ICE agents could be waiting outside of his concerts.

The backlash to Bad Bunny’s selection has even led to Turning Point USA announcing plans for its own Super Bowl halftime show to counterprogram the real one. But if Jay-Z is to be believed, the conservative alternative might have a harder time drawing viewers than it thinks, as many in its target audience actually won’t mind watching the live renditions of songs such as “Yo Perreo Sola” and “Después de la Playa” that could be performed at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara next February.