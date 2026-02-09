Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images (insert via Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Taking to social media ahead of Super Bowl LX, Jake Paul made it clear how he felt about Bad Bunny performing in the Super Bowl LX halftime show. But come Monday morning, “The Problem Child” was singing a different tune.

In a series of social media posts the day after the Big Game, Paul backtracked from his initial criticism of Bad Bunny, whom he had referred to as a “fake American citizen… who publicly hates America.” The former YouTube star-turned-boxer initially stated he would be “purposefully” avoiding the official halftime show in an effort to “show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences.”

Purposefully turning off the halftime show Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them) You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime. A fake American… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 8, 2026

Unsurprisingly, Paul’s post struck a nerve with many, who were quick to note that Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, making Bad Bunny (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) an American citizen by birth. Furthermore, others — including U.S. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — pointed out that the Westlake, Ohio, native resides in Puerto Rico, alleging that he does so in an effort to avoid paying taxes.

Even Paul’s own brother, WWE star Logan Paul, took to social media to distance himself from the 29-year-old’s comments. The backlash reached the point that Jake Paul felt compelled to address it in multiple posts on Monday, including one each he claimed his “fake American citizen” label was being “misinterpreted,” while also maintaining his criticism of Bad Bunny’s opposition to the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

“He’s not a fake citizen obviously bc hes Puerto Rican and I love Puerto Rico and all Americans who support the country,” he wrote. “Moreso Bunny is fake bc of his values and criticism of our great country.”

“To clarify: I wasn’t calling anyone a ‘fake citizen’ because they’re from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so,” he added in a subsequent post. “But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I’m going to speak on it. Period… If you benefit from a country and the platform it gives you, but publicly disrespect it at the same time, that’s what I mean by being a fake citizen. And I agree love is more powerful than hate. Love America.”

To clarify: I wasn’t calling anyone a “fake citizen” because they’re from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so. But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE who are doing… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 9, 2026

Hours later, Paul decided that his best course of action was to just take the L.

“Guys i love bad bunny idk what happened on my twitter last night ?? wtf,” he wrote.

While it’s unclear what led to his apparent (or alleged) change of heart, Paul had already shifted his attention elsewhere come Monday afternoon. That’s because his fiancé, Jutta Leerdam, won the gold medal in the women’s 1000m speedskating race while representing the Netherlands in the Winter Olympics, a feat he was eager to celebrate on social media.