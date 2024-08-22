Photo Credits: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports (Hulk Hogan, left); Jack Gruber/USA TODAY NETWORK (Chris Hemsworth, right).

A movie that would have had Chris Hemsworth starring as wrestler Hulk Hogan will not be made.

Todd Phillips, tabbed initially to direct the movie, recently confirmed that the Hogan biopic idea had been scrapped.

“I love what we were trying to do, but that’s not going to come together for me,” Phillips said, per Todd Phillips, Variety.

This is not a particular shock, as this project has been looking progressively unlikely for a while. In October 2023, Hogan acknowledged some significant holdups while on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast.

“But all of a sudden, there was a business glitch, you know, and then they tried to fix it a few days later. And I’d already decided to move on,” Hogan said (H/T: Inside the Ropes). “So, my life rights and stuff are somewhere else now. And there are a lot of things that are getting ready to happen. And hopefully, Todd Phillips and Chris Hemsworth will still want to play. But there’s still a huge opportunity there.”

Another movie project about Hogan’s successful suit against Gawker has also been discussed recently.

Hogan is one of the most successful professional wrestlers of all time. For reasons unrelated to his career, his reputation has also taken a considerable hit since his in-ring career ended. So, if a movie is eventually made about Hogan’s life, there will be plenty of material to draw from.

[Variety, Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Inside The Ropes]