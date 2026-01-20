Credit: NFL

It will be a Boulevard of Broken Dreams for whichever team loses Super Bowl 60, but they’re going to get to hear a lot of great music before the game is over.

Punk rock band Green Day is set to perform in a special ceremony during Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 in Levi’s Stadium. The band, which originated in Berkeley, CA, will perform as part of a celebration of the Super Bowl’s 60th anniversary, featuring Super Bowl MVPs from the last six decades.

The ceremony is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. EST, shortly before the game’s scheduled 6:30 p.m. EST kickoff time.

Coming soon on Super Bowl Sunday: @GreenDay to open the #SBLX opening ceremony, LIVE from Levi’s Stadium! pic.twitter.com/OdcPXhjQ1D — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2026

“We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!” Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong said in a statement. “We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”

Green Day joins a star-studded collection of musical performers slated for before and during the big game.

Before the game begins, Charlie Puth will perform the national anthem. Brandi Carlile will perform “America the Beautiful,” and Coco Jones will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Latin music superstar Bad Bunny will also perform at halftime during the game.