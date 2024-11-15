Credit: NBC

Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can’t Lose. The Friday Night Lights legacy, originating with H.G. Bissinger’s 1990 book, has had a profound influence on both the sports world and the modern pop culture landscape.

And that influence, according to Puck News’ Matthew Belloni, will only continue.

Belloni reported Thursday that Universal Television is in the middle of a bidding war for a reboot of Friday Night Lights. While three bidders have already emerged, Belloni suggests that other platforms could soon join the mix for this TV-only project.

Following its 2004 film adaptation directed by Peter Berg, the television series—also created by Berg and showrunner Jason Katims—became a beloved hit, airing from 2006-2011. Known for its raw portrayal of high school football in small-town Texas, the critically acclaimed series has become especially iconic for portraying head coach Eric Taylor, whose leadership style was widely influenced by Bill Belichick.

But while Taylor (Kyle Chanlder) is a beloved figure in the universe, he’s not expected to return to the franchise, per Puck. And neither are Connie Britton, Gaius Charles and Jesse Plemons, reports Variety. But, beyond the cast members, Berg, Katims and executive producers Brian Grazer and Kristen Zolner, are said to be on board with the new adaptation.

The reboot is in early stages, currently being shopped around Hollywood by Universal, but there isn’t much more concrete details besides who is and isn’t returning.

We do know that it’s a new project that will probably not include beloved figures of the past.

Perhaps ex-New England Patriots exec. Ernie Adams can help get this new project off the ground, too.

[Puck]