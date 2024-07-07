Screen grab: ‘F1’

On Friday, we learned that Brad Pitt’s upcoming movie about Formula 1 racing will aptly be titled F1.

In addition to now knowing the project’s official title, we also have our first look at the film, with its first teaser trailer being released during Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

In terms of the actual plot, the first trailer reveals very little. The teaser starts with a brief conversation between Pitt’s character and Kerry Condon’s character, in what proves to be the only dialogue in the one-minute and 37-second trailer. The rest of the teaser trailer is filled with racing highlights set to Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” with the final scene featuring an extended dashboard view of Pitt driving on the racetrack.

A synopsis for the Warner Bros. and Apple Films project describes the plot as follows:

Sonny Hayes, a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s, has a horrible crash, forcing him to retire from Formula One and start racing in other disciplines. A Formula One team owner and friend contacts Hayes and asks him to come out of retirement to mentor rookie prodigy Joshua Pearce on the Apex Grand Prix team.

Joining Pitt and Condon in the film’s cast are Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, and Tobias Menzies. Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is directing the film, with Pitt, Jerry Bruckheimer, and F1 star Lewis Hamilton — who won Sunday’s British Grand Prix — serving as producers on the project.

Filming has been ongoing dating back to last year and has taken place at multiple F1 races, including this weekend’s at the Silverstone Circuit. After first being announced in late-2021, F1 is scheduled to be released globally on June 25, 2025, and in North America two days later.

[Formula 1]