In the wake of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show performance, several Republican lawmakers demanded an investigation into baseless claims that the Latin superstar used explicit language that was not censored during his performance.

The Federal Communications Commission reportedly investigated the matter and found… nothing.

According to Charles Gasparino of the New York Post, the FCC looked into potential violations of its rules over “indecent material” and offensive language on public airwaves. What they found was that three songs performed by the Puerto Rican rapper that normally include references to sexual acts and genitalia (‘Tití Me Preguntó,’ ‘Monaco,’ and ‘Safaera’) had those references removed for the versions at the Super Bowl.

“The agency is said to have shelved any additional scrutiny barring further evidence,” Gasparino wrote.

Republican Congressman Randy Fine out of Florida initially claimed in a viral post on X that Bad Bunny’s “disgusting” performance was “illegal” while quoting lyrics that he did not even perform at the Super Bowl.

Rep. Mark Alford, a Republican from Missouri, went on Fox News to echo those sentiments about Bad Bunny’s performance. Alford admitted that he does not speak Spanish, but claimed that “a lot of information” had “come out” about the lyrics.

As far as we can tell, no Republicans voiced similar concerns about lyrics about drinking and topless women at the Turning Point USA halftime show, which was marketed as family-friendly.

Bad Bunny’s halftime show averaged 128.2 million viewers on NBC while garnering over 69 million views on YouTube and over 4 billion social media views.