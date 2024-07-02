Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As if Scott Van Pelt wasn’t already really cool and popular with the kids of today, Eminem just made him that much cooler.

Eminem dropped the second single from his upcoming album Tuesday afternoon. And while “Tobey” includes Detroit natives Big Season and Babytron as featured artists, Scott Van Pelt might be the song’s biggest star attraction.

Unfortunately, Van Pelt isn’t performing in “Tobey.” But the longtime ESPN host did get an unexpected shoutout in a verse that also includes a Johnny Manziel reference.

“That’s just the way that the card hand’s dealt

John Manziel, odd man out (What?)

But heavyweight, word to Scott Van Pelt”

Shortly after the single dropped, Van Pelt found out that he was named in Eminem’s latest single and he had had the perfect response.

Word to @eminem 🫡 — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) July 2, 2024



Is Eminem a big fan of Scott Van Pelt? Or did Van Pelt just benefit from the fact that his name kind of rhymes with dealt?

Either way, this has to be on the Mount Rushmore of career achievements for Van Pelt. Right alongside things like interviewing Tiger Woods in 1998, planting his flag on the midnight edition of SportsCenter, and appearing on ESPN’s lone episode of Barstool Van Talk.

Similarly, getting such a prompt response from Van Pelt belongs on Eminem’s list of career achievements. This is probably the biggest day in the intersection of sports and music since Shaquille O’Neal re-released his 1996 rap album You can’t Stop The Reign last month.

