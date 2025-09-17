Edit by Liam McGuire

If you watched Druski’s recent NASCAR skit in complete disbelief, you apparently weren’t alone.

According to a report by Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, the video has become the “most viral” in Druski’s history. Per data from Blinkfire and Tubular Labs, the comedian has amassed over 274 million viewers across X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

That Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Xcc5ZJypqz — DRUSKI (@druski) September 2, 2025

The skit features Druski, a Black man, wearing elaborate makeup that makes him appear like a sun-burnt white NASCAR fan. Throughout the bit, Druski leans into Southern stereotypes some might associate with attending a NASCAR race, such as over-the-top cheering for the National Anthem, and driving in his car blasting “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen. One of the most controversial parts of the skit featured Druski confronting a Black man attending the race and asking him if he was lost.

No doubt, the shock value of the comedian’s work served to supercharge its virality. But it also had some wondering how Druski got so much access to the race, with some parts of the skit taking place on pit road surrounded by drivers and crew.

Stern reports that Druski “possibly” attended as a guest of Monster Energy, which has a history of viral marketing efforts. The report also mentions that the stunt was the source of some uneasy feelings within the motorsports industry as NASCAR fights to overcome some of the stereotypes Druski highlighted.

“Some in the NASCAR industry wondered whether the skit was positive or negative for the sport because even though it went viral, Druski appeared to act in some scenes like the character he was playing was prejudiced. That comes despite how NASCAR has made efforts in recent years to try to change that stereotype and have a more welcoming environment for fans,” Stern writes.

It seems pretty clear that NASCAR didn’t have a direct hand in the skit. But this is the type of risk you take as a league when working, directly or indirectly, with a creator like Druski, who regularly pushes boundaries in his content.