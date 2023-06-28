Ryan Seacrest is interviewed during the unveiling of Seacrest Studios at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The studio was created so patients could express themselves by creating radio and television shows, watch live performances and interview celebrity guests while also being able to watch the programming from their rooms.

Colin Cowherd wouldn’t want to host Wheel of Fortune. But the Fox Sports Radio host believes Ryan Seacrest is a great fit for that show.

Tuesday afternoon, Seacrest was announced as Pat Sajak’s successor on Wheel of Fortune. That was a job several sports media members were clamoring for, including Stephen A. Smith. But as the Seacrest news broke during The Herd, co-host Jason McIntyre revisited a conversation he had with Cowherd last week about whether he would be interested in the Wheel of Fortune job.

“Nope, not my wheelhouse,” Cowherd said, referring to a wheelhouse that has seen him explore opportunities with CNN and National Geographic before ultimately choosing to stick to sports. But Cowherd does believe Wheel of Fortune is in Seacrest’s wheelhouse.

“He’s inoffensive,” Cowherd said of Seacrest. “Doesn’t really have a strong point of view in a world where everybody does. He’s inoffensive, good on television, plays well with others. I think it’s a great choice.”

“I’m gonna do that going forward,” Cowherd joked. “Inoffensive, no strong takes. I’m not sure how it will work.”

While “no strong takes” might not work for Cowherd’s brand which often exemplifies the “hot take” culture, it’s worked out really well for Seacrest’s career. That career has seen him become a household name, particularly beginning with his work on American Idol. He has hosted that show since its 2002 beginnings, starting as a co-host with Brian Dunkleman for the first season and hosting solo since then. But he did lots of notable TV work even before that, including getting his first national hosting gig with ESPN’s Radical Outdoor Challenge in 1993 and hosting American Gladiators kids spinoff Gladiators 2000 from 1994-96.

Sajak announced his pending retirement earlier this month, with the show’s next season being his last. By adding Wheel of Fortune to his resume, Seacrest has now taken over shows that were previously hosted by Sajak, Regis Philbin (Live With Regis and Kelly), Casey Kasem (America’s Top 40) and Dick Clark (Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve). That’s seemingly cemented him as America’s easy choice to replace a departing legend.

