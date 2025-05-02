Photo Credits: Rich Eisen Show/YouTube, left; Dan Patrick Show/YouTube, right.

The Dan Patrick Show and The Rich Eisen Show are feuding — in a manner of speaking. An upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud will feature Patrick and his Danettes going against their counterparts on Eisen’s show.

As would be expected, Celebrity Family Feud was a topic of conversation on both shows on Thursday.

“I gotta brush up on my Family Feud,” Patrick said. “I haven’t watched in a while. There’s usually a clip, and there’s usually a clip where Steve Harvey will look to the camera and just give you that look, like ‘What just happened?’ Guaranteed to have at least one of those because of you, Fritzy, when we do Celebrity Family Feud. I think we do this in a couple of weeks. Maybe we can rehearse, ’cause we have to be all together here on this. Can you rehearse?”

And the survey says… Dan and the guys will be facing off against @RichEisenShow in @FamilyFeud in a couple weeks! pic.twitter.com/niRd9hm9dF — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 1, 2025

“Dan has no idea what he’s trifling with,” Eisen said. “When Steve Harvey calls both of us up to go and put the top five answers — the first one’s usually more like seven answers on the board.”

Both shows discussed what their respective lineups might look like, as well.

Celebrity Family Feud has featured sports talk shows and hosts in the past. A team including Mina Kimes and Pablo Torre did quite well in the summer of 2024. Stephen A. Smith and his family, meanwhile, weren’t as fortunate the previous year. The Inside the NBA cast was on the show in 2018, bringing their own unique style to it.