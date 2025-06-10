Credit: BET via Omar Kelly on X

During the heyday of MTV and VH1, BET offered a hip-hop focused alternative called 106 & Park that became the network’s highest-rated show. BET is rebooting the beloved music video program later this year for its 25th anniversary. And Monday night during the BET Awards, sports hosts Ashley Nicole Moss and Cam Newton announced they will be hosting a sports spinoff called 106 & Sports.

Moss and Newton made the announcement together live on air, explaining that 106 & Sports will go beyond the game to cover the culture and community around the competition. The show will debut this fall.

“106 & Sports is about more than scores and statistics,” Newton said. “It’s about the culture around the game. The players, the personality, and of course, the passion. But most importantly, it’s about the fans.”

Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss announcing their new sports show coming on BET called ‘106 & Sports’ pic.twitter.com/GWnfwfmg1x — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) June 10, 2025

Moss said the show will be built around the hosts’ personalities.

“We’re gonna laugh, we’re gonna debate, and knowing us, we’re definitely going to argue just a little bit,” she said. “But it’s always going to be love. And most importantly, it’s going to be for the culture.”

BET got its start as a featured block in USA Network programming in 1980. BET’s website covers top sports news. Over the years, BET has partnered with the NBA. But it has never aired a sports-centric show.

Moss was an Awful Announcing Rising Star in 2024. At CBS, she hosts the We Need To Talk NOW women’s sports podcast and the Triple Threat NBA podcast.

Since retiring from the NFL, Newton has quickly launched a promising media career. Both of his digital shows, the 4th and 1 sports talk show and his Funky Fridays interview show, are viral hits.

Together, they will attempt to help the 106 & Park brand for BET and show off their personalities. With more than 5 million subscribers on YouTube and a large following across social media, there is a chance for BET to break through online with 106 & Sports.