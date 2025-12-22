Credit: The Bill Simmons Podcast / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Is Bill Simmons speaking out of turn, or does he know something the rest of us don’t?

That’s a question that often follows Simmons, but this time, what he’s suggesting could have ripple effects across pop culture and the entertainment world.

On Sunday night’s live episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, the Ringer founder may have let it slip that America’s favorite couple is having a child. During a discussion about Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the probable end of his career this season, Simmons suggested Kelce and his megastar fiancé, Taylor Swift, are having a baby.

Does Bill Simmons know something about Taylor Swift the rest of us don’t? pic.twitter.com/uyvf80NfhR — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) December 22, 2025

“It was officially a ‘feel bad for Kelce,'” Simmons began. “Guy’s a Hall of Famer, he’s getting married to Taylor Swift, having a kid with her, probably flies everywhere private, has private security everywhere he goes. And he’s just kind of running around this f*cking Titans game, trying not to get hurt. Fake an injury. Just fake an injury and end the thing.”

Now, let’s be frank here. Simmons knows what he’s doing. He couched the kid thing into a tongue-in-cheek rant about the end of Kelce’s playing career. He has plausible deniability. If anyone calls him out for it, he was clearly just joking.

But, if what he’s saying turns out to be true, and he knows it to be true, his listeners will run to credit him for letting them in on the secret before anyone else knew. It’s a no-lose situation for Simmons.

In all likelihood, this was all said in good fun. A shot in the dark that Simmons doesn’t mind taking. I mean, it’s a pretty natural assumption that two people getting married in their 30s might have kids in short proximity to the wedding. But it’s not out of the question for Simmons to be privy to some Hollywood insider gossip. He’s about as well-connected in that world as anyone who talks sports for a living can be.

We’ll have to wait and find out if Simmons’ slip of the tongue was strategic, or just a ruse.