Credit: BET via Omar Kelly on X

Cam Newton’s first major television venture is over after eight episodes.

BET has canceled 106 & Sports, the sports-focused spinoff of the network’s beloved 106 & Park music video countdown show that Newton and CBS sports analyst Ashley Nicole Moss announced during the BET Awards last June. BET confirmed the cancellation to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, saying the network “will not produce additional seasons of 106 & Sports,” while noting the eight-episode first season will continue to live across BET platforms.

The show debuted Oct. 15 on BET+ and ran for a single season before the plug was pulled, which is a remarkably short run for a show that arrived with significant fanfare and a high-profile production setup. According to Complex, the hour-long talk show was recorded at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, featured towering LED displays, elevated audience seating, and a large central stage, and was backed by SpringHill Studios with executive producers including LeBron James and Maverick Carter. That’s a lot of infrastructure for a show that didn’t make it past its first eight episodes.

106 & Park ran from 2000-14 and was the highest-rated show in BET’s history during its peak. BET was reviving the brand for its 25th anniversary, and spinning it off into sports with Newton and Moss was an attempt to capture that same energy.

“106 & Sports is about more than scores and statistics,” Newton said when the show was announced. “It’s about the culture around the game. The players, the personality, and of course, the passion. But most importantly, it’s about the fans.”

Since retiring from the NFL, Cam Newton has quickly launched a promising media career. Both of his digital shows, the 4th and 1 sports talk show and his Funky Fridays interview show, are viral hits. The former Carolina Panthers QB landed a multi-year deal with ESPN that will keep him involved in the sports media space regardless of what happens with BET. His digital presence is strong enough that the cancellation of one show doesn’t significantly damage his media trajectory.

Moss, similarly, has her CBS work to fall back on. She hosts the We Need To Talk NOW women’s sports podcast and Triple Threat podcast at CBS and was named an Awful Announcing Rising Star in 2024.

With more than 5 million subscribers on YouTube and a large following across social media, there was a chance for BET to break through online with 106 & Sports. Unfortunately, eight episodes weren’t enough time to find out if that was possible.