Screengrab via X

The last week of preseason is usually a time for the last players on the bench to get some action before teams decide to go their separate ways for the regular season while the stars get some well deserved rest. The same might be true for Taylor Swift and her lookalike in the luxury boxes at Arrowhead Stadium.

In the first quarter of the Chiefs’ preseason finale with the Chicago Bears, the Fox Chicago cameras amazingly found a Taylor Swift doppelganger in the vicinity of where she would normally be seen during games cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“There is a discussion happening amongst the crew to decide whether or not that was actually Taylor Swift or just a very, very accurate doppelganger. We can’t ask Travis right now,” play-by-play man Adam Amin said.

As Amin laughed with Stacey Dales and Jim Miller, the former Bears quarterback said that he would try to get her autograph for his daughter anyways.

Later in the fourth quarter, the telecast came back to the Swift doppelganger. And Amin broke some news. It in fact was not Swift, but instead a woman named “Ashley” who has been confused for the world’s most famous pop singer multiple times according to his sources.

“For those of you on social media who actually thought we thought that was Taylor Swift, pipe down,” Dales said, wanting to keep her pop culture street cred.

“The rumor is her and Travis Kelce are showing up at Mosaic later, they got two front row seats,” Miller joked.

The existence of a Taylor Swift doppelganger opens up so many questions. How many times has she actually been shown on screen instead of the real thing? Has she ever been photographed alongside Taylor? Was it really Ashley on New Heights with the Kelce brothers?

Whoever Ashley really is, she must be a diehard Chiefs fan for sitting through an entire preseason game.