The 2024 Paris Olympics have delivered in terms of both ratings and overall fanfare around the event thus far, very clearly serving as one of the most highly viewed sporting events of the year. But one event in particular on Saturday was so highly anticipated that it led to pop icon Adele briefly pausing her concert to have her fans watch.

One of Team USA’s brightest stars heading into this year’s Olympics was Sha’Carri Richardson, who of course has been one of the bigger names along with Noah Lyles on the recently released Netflix docuseries Sprint.

Richardson was of course suspended prior to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for a THC sample ahead of the event. So naturally, fans have been awaiting her first bit of Olympic competition this time around.

You can count Adele into the group of people interested to see how Richardson would do in the Women’s 100-meter Final on Saturday, pausing her concert in Munich, Germany briefly to watch the event.

Adele paused her concert in Munich to show the Women’s 100m Final. #ParisOlympics (via @fasommavilla) pic.twitter.com/9oad42JLno — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 3, 2024

Someone like Adele is recognized as one of the biggest pop stars in the world. So it is perhaps a bit of a surprise that she would pause her concert for anything.

But with that being said, it isn’t unheard of to see a big cultural event like The Olympics taking precedence over a concert in the eyes of musicians. Just last month, The Killers decided to briefly pause their concert last month in the 02 Arena to watch the final two minutes of England’s 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in the 2024 UEFA European Championship.

Unfortunately for those rooting for Richardson, she would not be able to claim her first-ever gold medal as many anticipated. Instead, she finished in second place behind Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia, marking the first time that Saint Lucia has ever earned a medal in the Olympics.

Julien Alfred with INSANE speed to win the Gold, and it’s the first medal ever for Saint Lucia! 🇱🇨💨🥇pic.twitter.com/gnlAiLlbs6 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) August 3, 2024

