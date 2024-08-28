Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With all due respect to Brandon Aiyuk and Dak Prescott’s contract situations, there’s not a bigger story Adam Schefter could break at the moment than Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged.

And while ESPN’s NFL insider isn’t ready to break what would ultimately be the biggest story of his career, he did seemingly hint that it might not be long until America’s version of a royal wedding is put into motion.

During Monday’s episode of NFL Live, host Laura Rutledge made note of Kelce’s recent purchase of an ownership stake in a racehorse named “Swift Delivery” by stating, “Travis Kelce made a big purchase recently — no, not an engagement ring — but it was Swift adjacent.” Rutledge proceeded to ask the show’s panel what they would name their own racehorses, before Schefter interrupted the segment with a fairly major tease.

“I have a question. Laura, how do you know that Travis Kelce didn’t buy an engagement ring?” Schefter asked.

“I don’t know,” Rutledge admitted. “Do you know? Are you going to break some big news here?”

Schefter replied by staring and blinking his eyes, suggesting he was withholding information he wasn’t prepared to share.

“I’m just saying that you said he didn’t buy an engagement ring,” Schefter said. “And I’m just wondering how you have that information.”

“The awkward silence right there speaks volumes,” panelist Booger McFarland chimed in. “Do you know something, Schefty? America wants to know.”

“All I did was ask a question about how Laura knew he hadn’t bought an engagement ring,” Schefter said. “That’s all I was doing.”

Rutledge proceeded to get the segment back on track. But not before noting that she would be reviewing the clip to look for every possible clue in Schefter’s facial expressions.

“How do you that know Travis Kelce didn’t buy an engagement ring?” 🤔 @AdamSchefter asking the important questions 👀 pic.twitter.com/29iJdHaIp9 — ESPN (@espn) August 27, 2024

Despite their joking nature, a potential Kelce-Swift engagement would be a massive story that would transcend sports. And considering that Schefter’s reporting rival, Ian Rapoport, said that breaking the news of Swift’s arrival at the Super Bowl was the biggest story of his career, one could only imagine where breaking the couple’s engagement would rank, with the suggestive nature of Schefter’s comments implying he already has the inside track.

