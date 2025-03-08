Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

While national audiences know Woody Page as one of the mainstays of ESPN’s Around the Horn, Coloradoans know him for his work as a longtime columnist for the Denver Post and The Gazette.

The 78-year-old spoke with Westword’s Michael Roberts in the aftermath of ATH’s cancellation, but the 78-year-old was anything but downtrodden.

Paige told Westword that he underwent facial surgery for melanoma a little over a month ago. While the surgery left him with a six-inch scar on his face (hence his bearded presence these days), he is now cancer-free.

“If anyone is trying to make me feel bad about Around the Horn going off the air,” he told Westword, “I heard a week before the announcement that I was cancer-free.”

Paige then said that he is “the luckiest person in Colorado,” but then revised that statement to explain why Representative Lauren Boebert holds that title.

“Actually, I’m the second-luckiest person in Colorado. The luckiest person in Colorado is Lauren Boebert,” said Paige. “I think if you’re caught giving someone a hand job at Beetlejuice and you get kicked out of the DCPA, and you didn’t graduate from high school, but you’re still in Congress, that’s lucky.”

Paige was referencing an incident in 2023 when Boebert and a male companion were asked to leave a performance of the Beetlejuice musical in a Denver theatre after she caused a disturbance that included vaping, filming the performance, and reportedly fondling one another while sitting in their seats.

Boebert was in the news earlier in the week for comments she made about U.S. Representative Al Green and her role in a House committee hearing involving Denver Mayor Mike Johnston.

“I saw her asking questions of the Denver mayor the other day,” Paige added. “I thought they were the stupidest questions I’ve ever heard.”

Don’t expect Paige to vote for Boebert in any elections anytime soon.

The winningest panelist in the history of Around the Horn was also treated to a special moment this week when college football reporter Harry Lyles Jr. offered a tribute to Paige during his “Face Time” after a victory.