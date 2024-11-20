Dec 2, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Mark Calaway also known as the Undertaker from WWE wrestling in attendance before the game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Calaway, aka WWE’s “The Undertaker,” was very honest about the names he was called last month. That came after having president-elect Donald Trump on his podcast, Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway.

They won’t be typed out, but you can listen to them below:

The Undertaker reflects on all of the names and comments he was called after the Donald Trump interview: (Six Feet Under Podcast) pic.twitter.com/Wd3Onnonh5 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) November 18, 2024

Trump was on a press tour during his campaign heading into the election with a stop on Calaway’s podcast.

Calaway had a 30-plus-year career in wrestling entertainment. He’s also a Trump supporter and announced the Republican presidential nominee would be his guest a month ago. While it was Calaway’s podcast, Trump asked plenty of questions.

“I heard you were a political fan of mine,” Trump said.

Calaway donated to the Trump campaign in 2020 and the president-elect referenced Undertaker at a rally in Arizona while using his entrance music.

Trump detailed Wrestlemanias he was a part of. The first was so good, he opted for a second.

“It was a tremendous success, it was great,” he said.

In a “Battle of the Billionaires” at Wrestlemania 23, Trump was challenged by WWE founder Vince McMahon. The performance led to a record number of viewers.

Both Trump, and Calaway are members of the WWE Hall of Fame, which is part of why Trump has been seen on the wrestling circuit over the years. He’s a big fan of wrestling, which appeared to come as a surprise to Calaway. Trump asked a lot of questions despite him being the podcast guest.

“I know you’re supposed to interview me, but I’m just very interested.”

Trump also detailed the (second) assassination attempt that took place on Sept. 15 on a golf course in Florida.

He said a member of the Secret Service saw the barrel of an AK-47 coming out of the bushes on the greens while Trump was putting a ball.

“He could have at least let me putt it out,” Trump said.

The Secret Service member was walking down the greens a hole ahead of Trump when he saw the man. He then shot the man who was attempting to kill Trump, but missed. The man in question was later identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, and was charged with two federal firearms offenses.

Trump then offered play-by-play of the situation where a woman took a photo of the license plate of the vehicle he jumped in.

“It was a pretty wild time,” he said.

[AP News]