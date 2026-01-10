Syndication: The Commercial Appeal

Right wing figures were so upset over the naming of Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime performer that political organization Turning Point USA has promised their own alternative halftime show.

Conservatives have fumed that the NFL would dare name a world renowned, Spanish speaking, Puerto Rican musician as the main act to be watched by over 100 million people. They have been further incensed by Bad Bunny’s positions on ICE and not touring the USA recently because of fears that the government would use his concerts for brutal immigration crackdowns.

So what else is there to do but promise a nativist Super Bowl halftime show? That’s exactly what Turning Point USA has promised to do.

Turning Point is the political organization founded by slain activist Charlie Kirk and now fronted by his widow Erika Kirk. It’s received considerable support from President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and by the entire conservative political movement.

But if their Super Bowl halftime show is a plan to cater only to their rigid base, or try to market something more wider and appealing, we won’t know until the day of the game itself.

That’s because in a statement to TMZ, Turning Point USA says that the “All American Halftime Show” will not reveal its list of performers until it starts.

The TPUSA spokesperson also refused to confirm any other basic element of the program including where it will be aired, whether it will actually be live, or what the program might look like.

The lack of details only a few weeks out from the big game probably doesn’t bode well for this being any kind of must-see event. And that’s even if it takes place at all.

Odds are that if the show does happen it will be Lee Greenwood singing God Bless the USA on loop for 15 minutes. After all, he was Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s choice for the real halftime show instead of Bad Bunny. Maybe we’ll get lucky and there will be special appearances by other outspoken conservative musicians like Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, and John Rich. And if all else fails, maybe this is the moment that Up With People finally has their Super Bowl halftime moment to shine once again.