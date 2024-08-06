Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Vice presidents are a weird thing. Previously obscure politicians get pushed into the spotlight for a four-month stretch, only to seemingly never be heard from again for the next four years.

Just as they have done with J.D. Vance for the past month, many Americans spent Tuesday morning familiarizing themselves with Tim Walz, who Democratic frontrunner Kamala Harris has officially tabbed as her running mate. And while there’s still plenty of time to parse the Minnesota governor’s policies and past performance, this much has already become clear about the former social studies teacher: he knows ball.

Most notably, Walz served as the defensive coordinator for Mankato West High School when it won its first Minnesota state championship in 1999. And lest you think he was merely collecting a couple extra bucks as a high school assistant coach, he was still able to recall vivid details from his championship team’s defensive scheme during an appearance on the Pod Save America podcast in February.

“We ran a 4-4. We read guards at the time,” Walz said. “I had really good athletes and good linebackers… that was an age, when I was coaching, it was unusual to see a 2,500-3,000 yard passer on the other side, but it was coming along… I appreciate you bringing this up.

“In high school, if you if pull a guard you can pretty much tell where the ball’s going. And if you can teach kids to do that… thank you for not allowing the yearbook to close on this chapter of my life.”

As speculation regarding Walz’s potential candidacy ramped up in recent days, the clip of him re-living his high school coaching glory days proceeded to go viral, with some going as far to suggest that he should use his football knowledge as an asset on the campaign trail.

I unironically think he should go on a podcast tour during football season just talking ball. pic.twitter.com/4RMn23T4Uc — Karl (@haggerik) August 3, 2024

While Walz has since left his coaching days behind him, he’s clearly still an avid sports fan — and not just the kind of politician who says he is because he knows it plays well with voters. In fact, as news of him being Harris’ pick for vice president spread on Tuesday, many of his recent sports-related social media posts resurfaced, including his take on the Minnesota Vikings’ draft plans and praise for Timberwolves fan favorite Naz Reid.

JJ with JJ in Minnesota. I’m calling it. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 26, 2024

Naz Reid. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 5, 2024

Football season is right around the corner. Thanks to the Vikings for having me out to training camp this week! pic.twitter.com/eKdKox7zVd — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 4, 2024

How much will Walz’s connection to the sports world matter when it comes to November’s election? Probably not much — if at all.

But in a world where many have pined for sports to be apolitical, it appears that’s going to be difficult to do with Walz — especially if he does embark on that football podcast tour some have suggested.