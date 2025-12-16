Screengrab via Sky Australia, Pat Sumerall credit: Herb Weitman-Imagn Images

President Donald Trump has deep ties throughout the sports world, and that includes his chief of staff Susie Wiles.

Wiles is the daughter of legendary sportscaster Pat Summerall. He was the lead voice of CBS Sports and then Fox Sports for many years after a successful playing career in the NFL with the New York Giants. While he was most famous for his iconic work with John Madden as the top broadcast team in the NFL, he also called sports including golf and tennis as a play-by-play man. He retired from full-time duties after Super Bowl XXXVI after the 2002 season.

Summerall was also open and honest about his struggles with alcoholism throughout his life. In his 2006 autobiography, he wrote about his battle with alcoholism, his recovery and sobriety, and conversion to Christianity. And in a profile at Vanity Fair, Wiles’ cites her experience in dealing with her father as a key driving factor in her unique ability to work with Donald Trump, saying that she is “an expert in big personalities” and that Trump shares something in common with her father.

The most valuable gift Susie got from her dad was hard-earned. Summerall was an absentee father and an alcoholic, and Wiles helped her mother stage interventions to get him into treatment. (Summerall was sober for 21 years before his death in 2013.) “Alcoholism does bad things to relationships, and so it was with my dad and me,” Wiles said. “Some clinical psychologist that knows one million times more than I do will dispute what I’m going to say. But high-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink. And so I’m a little bit of an expert in big personalities.” Wiles said Trump has “an alcoholic’s personality.” He “operates [with] a view that there’s nothing he can’t do. Nothing, zero, nothing.”

And according to the profile, it was her identity as the daughter of Pat Summerall that made Donald Trump first notice her as she recalled him saying, “I judge people by their genes.” Maybe it’s no wonder then that Trump is seemingly obsessed with showing up on so many sports telecasts.

In 2015, Wiles was invited to Trump Tower to meet the real estate tycoon turned presidential candidate. The star of The Apprentice couldn’t believe he was talking to the daughter of the great Pat Summerall. “He’s said it a million times,” Wiles said. “ ‘I judge people by their genes.’ ” Wiles thought Trump was interesting and smart. “And they called me one night and said, ‘We’re serious about Florida now. Would you like to co-chair our leadership team?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I would.’ ”

During the first administration of Donald Trump, the chief of staff role was a revolving door and a source of great drama. Trump went through four of them in four years in Reince Preibus, John Kelly, Mick Mulvaney, and Mark Meadows. But Susie Wiles has shown no signs of any of the troubles that plagued her predecessors in the role with the notoriously trigger-happy president. And according to her, she has her famous sportscasting father to thank.