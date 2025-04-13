Credit: “This Week with George Stephanopoulos”

A Sunday morning show had Stephen A. Smith on as a legitimate political figure.

Because, like it or not, the polling currently suggests he is one.

Though we’re still more than three years away from the 2028 presidential election, Smith has flirted with running since Donald Trump secured his second term. Initially, Smith seemed to be teasing his political aspirations, especially after signing a $100 million contract extension with ESPN. That appeared to push any serious talk of a run to the back burner.

But it seems he’s only just getting started.

Earlier this week, Smith made his most puzzling statement yet about his presidential ambitions. He declared that he was no longer ruling out the possibility of running, that he was keeping his options open, and that he was entertaining the idea. While that could mean many things, it became even more real during his Sunday conversation with Jonathan Karl on This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

“Listen, I have no choice because I’ve had elected officials — and I’m not going to give their names — elected officials coming up to me,” said Smith. “I’ve had folks who are pundits come up to me. I’ve had folks that got a lot of money, billionaires and others, have talked to me about exploratory committees and things of that nature. I’m not a politician. I’ve never had any desire to be a politician. I just signed a contract extension with ESPN. I am very, very happy with my day job. I’m very happy with my bosses. It’s a pretty damn good one. That’s right. It’s a pretty damn good contract. I couldn’t be happier.”

But here’s the reality, according to Smith. He claims that people are walking up to him, including his pastor.

Stephen A. Smith claims his own pastor has approached him about a potential presidential run. pic.twitter.com/smA1CP98sD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 13, 2025

“Including my own pastor, for crying out loud, who said to me, ‘You don’t know what God has planned for you. At least show respect to the people who believe in you, who respect you, who believe that you can make a difference in this country, to leave the door open for any possibilities two to three years down the line.’ And that’s what I’ve decided to do,” Smith boasted. “But, again, whether it’s Governor Wes Moore, who I know. Governor Josh Shapiro from Pennsylvania, who I know. Andrew Cuomo, who I had the pleasure of interviewing, who’s trying to get back into things and be the next mayor of New York, etc. I see a lot of people that, obviously and clearly, are more qualified than me.

“But in the same breath, when you think about what Trump is getting away with. When you think about what you brought up about Steve Bannon, who’s trying to be slick because he’s looking at a non-political individual like myself, looking at me as a populist, but you better be careful what you ask for because some of the stuff that Trump and the right has been trying to get away with, like circumventing the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution, talking about how there could be a third term? Excuse me. Be careful what you wish for because if any GOP member, if any Republican supports that, I don’t want to hear a word out of their mouth ever again about the Constitution… that’s what they’ve been living off for years. And then you’re talking about circumventing the 22nd Amendment, and you think that’s cool? No way.

According to Smith, that’s not something the United States should stand for.

“I would hope somebody else would step up that’s more qualified than me,” the First Take star adds. “But if it has to come down to me, it’s something that I would consider. Yes, I would because I don’t mind the thought of tussling with these folks at all, on the left and the right. All of them disgust me, to be quite honest with you.”

Smith may be happy cashing ESPN checks and sparring with Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo, but if the political circus keeps lowering the bar, don’t be surprised if he eventually decides it’s his turn to step into the ring.