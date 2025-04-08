Tori Lynn Schneider/USA Today Network

Stephen A. Smith made it official Monday afternoon, with a statement that sent shockwaves through both the sports and political realms.

Smith isn’t officially announcing a run for president of the United States in 2028. But Smith did announce that he is officially not going to say he is not running. And that was just enough for everyone to run with the idea that Smith is considering a run for president more today than yesterday.

During an appearance at the National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas on Monday, Smith addressed the rumors about his presidential interests, as he has on a near weekly basis since teasing the idea after the 2024 election.

“I have no desire to be a politician. My life is pretty well,” Smith said when moderator and longtime media consultant Mike McVay asked about his political aspirations at the conference. “But I’ve decided that I’m no longer going to close that door. I’m gonna keep my options open. I’m going to entertain the possibility.”

As Smith noted, he’s living a pretty good life right now. He recently signed a five-year $100 million contract to remain at ESPN. He also has his budding podcast, which certainly benefits from all these presidential teases.

“I have no desire to do it,” Smith reiterated to McVay. “You just articulated my contract extension. I’m living pretty good. I personally perceive politicians being professional beggars. You always have your hand out and people need something in return.”

But as news of the latest state of Smith’s political aspirations address started to spread on social media, he took to X to make an official statement.

Time to stop messing around. Life is great. Especially at ESPN/Disney. Hate the thought of being a politician. But sick of this mess. So I’m officially leaving all doors open https://t.co/n6BmAOKjiv — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 7, 2025



“Time to stop messing around,” Smith wrote. “Life is great. Especially at ESPN/Disney. Hate the thought of being a politician. But sick of this mess. So I’m officially leaving all doors open.”

What does this mean? It means he’ll keep milking this attention for all it’s worth. So long as people are interested in the idea of Smith running for president, he’s going to keep teasing the idea that he can save the Democratic party, that he can upend the political system and expose lifelong politicians on the debate stage with the same vociferous and dissentient voice he exudes on First Take.

“Imagine me on a debate stage with these people, these politicians,” Smith said. “This is what I do for a living. I am not a politician. I don’t have a political record for them to lean on. I can challenge what you literally say (as politicians). They would all know more than me at this particular time, but they have a record to address.”

“They better hope I’m not interested, I’ll tell you that much,” Smith added after naming Republicans Marco Rubio and JD Vance along with Democrats Josh Shapiro and Gavin Newsome as potential candidates to run for president in 2028. “I don’t like any of them right now.”

Stephen A. Smith may have been willing to make it official that he officially won’t say he definitely won’t run for president. But this was no new grand declaration. Smith is no closer to running for president today than he was yesterday. To Smith’s credit, he’s playing this political posturing game perfectly. If people remain interested in the idea of Smith running for president, he’ll keep teasing those interests with empty announcements.