Photo credit: CNN

It might not be the case today, but Stephen A. Smith remembers when Donald Trump used to have an ally in sports media.

Smith recently joined CNN’s Jake Tapper to discuss his rant about the Department of Defense temporarily deactivating an article on its website about Jackie Robinson’s military history. It prompted Smith to challenge Trump, Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to a DEI debate. When Tapper asked whether he’s heard from any of the officeholders, Smith said no, adding he has not spoken to Trump in over a decade.

“I have not spoken to him in many years. Obviously since he strolled down the escalators in 2015 to announce to the world that he was running for the presidency. But prior to that, myself and a bevy of folks in sports media, we all knew Donald Trump.” – Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/GKzeg3ybt2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 25, 2025



“I have not spoken to him in many years,” Smith told Tapper of Trump. “Obviously since he strolled down the escalators in 2015 to announce to the world that he was running for the presidency, but prior to that, myself and a bevy of folks in sports media, we all knew Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump was somebody that we would see at the Trump Casinos hosting boxing matches. He’s somebody we would see at Knicks games. Honestly speaking, we got along with him very, very well believe it or not. I mean, we didn’t see some of the tendencies we believe we have seen since he has become president of the United States.”

Trump was once famous for his appearances on The Howard Stern Show, but he was also a frequent guest on various sports radio shows. Dan Le Batard had Trump on his ESPN radio show several times before he became president. Trump also appeared on Mike and the Mad Dog and The Michael Kay Show in New York before jump-starting his political career, and he gave more than 20 minutes to Colin Cowherd on FS1 as a GOP presidential candidate in 2015.

Smith is right. Sports media’s relationship with Trump has undoubtedly changed over the last decade. Earlier this year, ESPN aired a brief statement from Trump ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship game and it was viewed as a stunning development. Obviously, the sitting president isn’t going to be calling into sports radio shows from the Oval Office. But Trump also no longer has the open invite he once had. Smith, however, is keeping his invite extended.