Photo credit: The Stephen A. Smith Show

After Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt, Stephen A. Smith has presumed President Biden’s chances of reelection dead.

With the Republican National Convention underway, Trump has formally been named the GOP nominee for president. And on the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the host of ESPN’s First Take claimed it’s only a matter of time before Trump is named the 47th President of the United States.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“In my opinion, this shooter just handed Donald Trump the election,” Smith said. “Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve been in media for 30 years. You can’t buy a better photo than what Donald Trump has at his disposal as we speak.

“…Blood trickling down his ear and the right side of his face. Surrounded by Secret Service agents, raises his fist, cringing his face up, ‘Fight. Fight. Fight.’ He says it three times and while raising his fist, surrounded by Secret Service agents, the American flag is behind him. Ladies and gentlemen, you can’t buy a better photo than that if you’re a politician.”

“Look at the video of him raising his fist. Look at the crowd going crazy behind him,” Smith continued. “And then listen to the pundits on TV talking about how ‘strong,’ how ‘vibrant,’ how ‘courageous.’ They were using these words. And not coincidentally, it was the antithesis of what they’ve been saying about President Biden.”

Although he’s bemoaned both candidates, Smith declared his support for Biden earlier this year, labeling Trump too “dangerous in the worst possible way” to be president. In Trump, Republicans have a nominee who was criminally convicted on 34 felony counts less than two months ago, proved to be a threat to democracy through election lies, and has a history of sparking division. Yet the GOP still seems like the more unified party at this point, with Democrats in flux as they urge Biden to drop out of the race just one month before their convention.

“Donald Trump, in my opinion, secured the presidency with this,” Smith predicted. “If you are President Biden, boy do you got your work cut out for you now.”

[The Stephen A. Smith Show]