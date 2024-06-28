Stephen A. Smith was critical of President Joe Biden’s team for allowing him on the debate stage on Thursday. Photo Credits: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY (Biden. left); Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports (Smith, right).

Stephen A. Smith did not like what he saw out of President Joe Biden in Thursday’s debate against former President Donald Trump.

Smith, who was part of NewsNation’s coverage of the debate, ripped President Biden’s team following the debate, specifically calling out Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

“So do y’all finally want to stop arguing with me about Biden now???” Smith shared in a message on X, formerly Twitter. “Have your fears now been confirmed? @MichelleObama. @VP. Somebody. Please help! Biden’s team WANTED this? His staff, His loved ones…. How could you put him out there like that! How could you!”

Smith’s opinion was generally shared in the aftermath of Thursday’s debate. Biden’s performance in the debate has generally been regarded as poor.

While a candidate’s performance in a debate is subjective and often comes down to the political views of the viewer, even Democrats acknowledged how much the President struggled. With one more debate and an entire election process to get through, chances are good that we’ll hear more commentary from Smith in the coming weeks and months.

