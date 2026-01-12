Credit: SiriusXM

The political career of Stephen A. Smith has been met with much hype. But as the great political experiment of the ESPN star moves forward, a familiar pattern is coming to light.

Stephen A. Smith speaks a lot. But he says very little.

The pomp and circumstance of Smith’s political entry have been well documented. He longs for something more than the great life that he has at ESPN with his $100 million contract, First Take kingdom, and whatever opportunity that he wants in sports.

And by building his own personal empire outside ESPN, he has fully expanded into politics. That expansion includes his podcast, cable news appearances, and a SiriusXM show.

For several months, it also came with a constant flirtation with the idea that Stephen A. Smith would run for president in 2028. He was even polled with Democrats as a potential challenger for the nomination. And while Smith has tried to downplay the talk, he has simultaneously kept the door open ajar just enough to invite constant speculation and stay in the spotlight.

But now that Smith’s political career has a body of work, we can gain better insight into his true purpose.

And at the moment, it seems like the exact mirror image of his ESPN career. Stephen A. Smith is all about Stephen A. Smith.

The latest example is Smith’s controversial comments about the tragic ICE shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis. The killing of Good has sparked outrage nationally amidst a society that is more polarized than ever before. The second administration of Donald Trump is going scorched earth amidst that polarization, putting forth an unapologetic agenda that tests every moral, ethical, or governmental norm that exists.

But instead of taking a stand for something or offering any kind of substance or path forward, Smith is reverting to what he does on ESPN every day. He is just offering takes.

For the killing of Good, Smith took the stunning both-sides stance that the shooting was “completely justified” while also calling it “totally unnecessary” in the same monologue.

But let’s be honest about the “take.” Stephen A. Smith knows as much about immigration enforcement and proper public safety protocol as he does about hockey. Did he spend time examining every angle of the footage? Did he talk to public safety experts to figure out what went wrong so quickly? Did he preach for patience and a proper administration of justice with a full investigation regardless of political agendas?

No. He did what he was born to do. He gave a take.

But in offering that take, it led to what Smith seems to truly desire: a chance to make it about himself.

Stephen A. Smith dedicated a lengthy follow-up video to call out his critics, focusing on former SportsCenter anchor and liberal political commentator Keith Olbermann and the New York Post. The Post pulled out Smith’s “completely justified” comment for a headline. For that, he slammed the paper, calling the story incomplete and painting an inaccurate picture of his full comments, even though they quoted him directly. Olbermann called for Smith to be fired on social media over the remark, saying he was damaging ESPN’s brand.

Stephen A. Smith didn’t have to respond to Keith Olbermann or the New York Post. But that’s how he is wired. It doesn’t matter if it’s Olbermann, Jason Whitlock, LeBron James, Drake Maye, or Garrett Wilson. Stephen A. Smith is always ready for verbal combat. He’s always ready to be the main character. That’s what made him a star in the first place.

And regardless of whether it’s sports or politics, that is what he brings to the table. Smith has seen the political world emulate the sports world and its “embrace debate” mantra for years, and now he wants a piece of the action himself. Because who better to engage in political theater than the man who perfected it on the sports side?

But who or what does that serve? Here we have a sports commentator offering a reactionary, jumbled mess of an opinion on a tragic event that doesn’t seek to inform or bring people together; it’s just meant to keep him in the political arena and keep the invites from Fox News and NewsNation coming. Instead of defending his opinion or offering some clarification on what he actually thinks, he went on the attack. The best defense is a good offense, even in politics.

But what’s most revealing is that he uses whatever response comes his way as a jumping-off point to settle scores and get the last word with whoever dares to call him out for his opinions. Smith’s video response to Olbermann and the New York Post is 38 minutes long. 38 minutes!

In the video, he makes a point of saying he hasn’t yet responded to Olbermann despite his many criticisms over the years. Rather, he’s stayed above the fray, which is exactly what someone does when they release explosive mini-documentaries to answer any criticism with the fury of 1,000 suns. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Smith has been down this road before.

So why dedicate so much time to someone who is now on the periphery of the American political scene? Keith Olbermann last hosted a show on MSNBC in 2011. He has been out of the mainstream political universe for ages. So why do so now?

Because it’s easier than actual politics.

Anyone who’s watched Smith on First Take shouldn’t be surprised. Anytime Smith steps out of his comfort zone, he has shown himself to be wildly out of his depth and lacking in real sports knowledge. Instead, the smoke-and-mirrors approach of loud reactions and fiery rants helped him build a career. It’s no coincidence that the one debate partner who consistently challenged him intellectually was banished from the program, never to be heard from again.

Smith’s independent media career to this point has been a wash, rinse, repeat of the same playbook.

Step 1: Stephen A. says something controversial that draws heavy criticism.

Step 2: Someone calls out Stephen A. Smith for his comments.

Step 3: Stephen A. Smith explodes and responds to that person with a prolonged video rant to get the last word.

Yes, it’s great content for blogs and aggregators. It’s great for social media views. It’s great theater. But it’s not accomplishing anything of real importance other than serving as one more platform for Smith to talk about himself.

Smith says that he’s a political moderate and that’s why his takes can anger both the left and right depending on the day. But if he was really earnest about his political career, as trying to be a voice for reality and truth as one person not willing to fall into political spin or tribalism, that would be one thing.

But Smith doesn’t present himself as a straight shooter, as much as the title of his show may suggest. Rather, he presents himself as someone who blows with the wind. His constant teasing a run for president as a Democrat combined with his consistent praise of the Trump administration, even on the most controversial issues, is bewildering. Smith can sit down on The View one day and then platform Candace Owens the next. He can quickly and easily dismiss the importance of the Epstein Files because it’s too complex and inconvenient for him to confront.

But perhaps that’s the point. The foundation isn’t social change, government policies, or what’s best for the nation. It’s Smith’s media career.

For anyone who thought that Stephen A. Smith would bring anything relevant or dynamic to the political arena, reality has surely set in. This is not a man who is serious about politics. This is not a man who is going to run for president. He’s not going to rally any causes. He’s not going to put forth any policy ideas. He’s just going to serve his own ego and self-importance.

And spending more energy ranting at Keith Olbermann than on ICE gunning down an American citizen in her car reveals that truth for all the world to see.