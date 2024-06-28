Photo Credit: Chris Cuomo on X, NewsNation

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith recently reaffirmed that he is not afraid to openly discuss politics despite the network beginning to shy away from political discussions.

And to further reinforce this on Thursday prior to the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Smith appeared on NewsNation alongside host Chris Cuomo and radio personality Adam Carolla to offer his commentary.

Smith was quite the busy man on Thursday, appearing on ESPN’s coverage of Day 2 of the 2024 NBA Draft just hours before taking part in the NewsNation coverage of the debate.

It perhaps shouldn’t be all that surprising to see Smith in this position. He has talked quite extensively about the looming debate over the past few days on his show, The Stephen A. Smith Show. Smith even claimed earlier this year that he “would love” to be a part of a presidential debate.

Still, those tuning into the NewsNation coverage were quite puzzled by Smith being involved in NewsNation’s coverage given his background at ESPN.

I would never respect a news organization that didn't have Stephen A. Smith covering a presidential debate. https://t.co/NBiS4Q44dQ — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) June 28, 2024

Nah what's Stephen A Smith doing here 😭 pic.twitter.com/ygtR0MeILF — betr (@betr) June 28, 2024

WHAT IS HE DOING HERE pic.twitter.com/dI5kXnTUqX — IcyVert (@IcyVert) June 28, 2024

As far as how Smith thought the debate went for each candidate, he made that quite clear in a critical social media post of Joe Biden following his coverage on NewsNation.

“So do y’all finally want to stop arguing with me about Biden now??? Have your fears now been confirmed? @MichelleObama. @VP. Somebody. Please help! Biden’s team WANTED this? His staff, His loved ones…. How could you put him out there like that! How could you!”

There will only be one more debate between the two candidates, which will be hosted by ABC News, before the election in early November. So it will sure be interesting to see if Smith is invited back to NewsNation for their coverage of that debate in September.

