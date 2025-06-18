Credit: The Commercial Appeal

The latest opponent for Stephen A. Smith is not an NBA Hall of Famer or a political candidate, but… the city of Memphis.

Earlier this week, while discussing the Memphis Grizzlies’ trade of guard Desmond Bane to Orlando, Smith appeared to forget he was on First Take, rather than News Nation or Hannity, and analyzed the deal through the lens of the city’s alleged crime problem.

Rather than focusing on Orlando’s chances in the Eastern Conference next season or Bane’s fit with the recent No. 1 overall pick, Smith argued that NBA players don’t feel like Memphis is “the safest environment” and therefore steer clear of the franchise.

Soon after, Tennessee State Sen. Brent Taylor endorsed Smith’s take in a lengthy post on X.

“This is a wake-up call for Memphis,” the senator, whose district encompasses East Memphis and the surrounding suburbs, wrote.

“I’ve been sounding the alarm and passing tough-on-crime legislation. Our city’s reputation is taking a hit, and it’s not just about basketball—it’s about our community, our pride, and our future. We can’t let crime define us. That’s why I’m calling on local officials to join me in getting TOUGH on crime and making our streets safer for everyone. Together, we can show the world that Memphis is a place where people want to live, work, and play.”

🚨 Stephen A. Smith just called out Memphis on ESPN’s “First Take”, saying NBA players, like Jimmy Butler, don’t want to play for the Grizzlies because they don’t feel safe in our city. He even said he’s talking to local authorities, urging them to “clean some of that stuff up”… pic.twitter.com/SEQFNP832A — Senator Brent Taylor (@SenBrentTaylor) June 17, 2025

One look at Taylor’s social media feeds shows a fierce defender of Donald Trump who has loudly supported deportation raids against “criminal aliens.” Taylor also recently made headlines for walking out of a church service when a pastor criticized a bill he put forth in the state legislature, which would allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to make arrests in churches.

It is not the first time during the second Trump administration that Smith has found his views proudly supported by far-right politicians. Just last week, the Department of Homeland Security account on X posted a clip of Smith criticizing U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla for disrupting a press conference while demanding answers from the department’s head, Secretary Kristi Noem.

During his rant on First Take, Smith addressed local law enforcement directly.

“You gotta clean some of that stuff up because it’s dissuasive to NBA players,” Smith said. “They have talked about it. I know, they’ve told me.”

While Smith identifies as a liberal, he has expressed regret over his vote for Kamala Harris. Moreover, Smith continues to host conversations with right-wing figures such as ICE director Tom Homan while finding common ground with conservative commentators like Riley Gaines.

Now, the unpopular far-right wing of the GOP is openly supporting Smith and claiming his commentary as their messaging. All of it makes you wonder where Smith’s actual political preferences lie.