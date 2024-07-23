Stephen A. Smith said he thinks Donald Trump is “running scared” of Kamala Harris. Photo Credit: The Stephen A. Smith Show

Stephen A. Smith has shared plenty of thoughts already on the 2024 presidential election, but in the wake of Sunday’s political earthquake that shook the race, he seems to have had a change of heart.

President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race, and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place, changed the narrative around the election. With electors behind her and Democratic fundraising surging, Harris has injected new life into her party’s hopes.

Smith certainly seems to be viewing the race in a different light now. He talked at length about the new developments Monday on The Stephen A. Smith Show. He also brought on veteran journalist Roland Martin as a special guest.

“Donald Trump and (GOP vice presidential candidate) J.D. Vance are running scared,” Smith said. “And Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House, he’s running scared, too. What’s all this stuff about, ‘Legal action may be taken,’ because Biden decided to drop out of the race? … Donald Trump, I know you ain’t trying to engage in — dare I say — ‘lawfare,’ are you? Wasn’t it you that was on stage saying that the Democrats were engaging in ‘lawfare’ because they weren’t confident they could beat you straight-up in an election?”

Smith believes the initial exuberance of Democrats has changed the race, but cautions those who feel Harris is the “perfect candidate.”

“Many feel the former senator and prosecutor is the perfect candidate to take on Donald Trump and the Republicans,” Smith said. “Let me stop you right there. That ain’t true. She’s not the perfect candidate to go up against Donald Trump.”

Smith went on to say he thinks Harris’ record as a prosecutor, and her work as the so-called “border czar” will be used by political opponents to attack her.

Still, Smith feels Harris is a huge upgrade over Biden. He’s said on several occasions the Democrats made a mistake in going with Biden for 2024.

“You know what she is at this moment in time? The best the Democratic Party’s got. She’s certainly better than Joe Biden. I don’t believe she’d be better than Michelle Obama, but I don’t believe that’s an option. … When you consider her prosecutor’s background, when you consider her intellect … when you consider how she could pick Donald Trump apart in terms of the lies he may tell … and she’s younger … I’d say that makes her a pretty damn good candidate.”

That sounds like a pretty strong endorsement from Smith. It’s worth noting that while Smith has made clear he thinks Trump is “dangerous,” he’s been honest about the Democrats’ road to victory in November with Biden leading the ticket. After the recent assassination attempt on Trump, Smith predicted, “This shooter just handed Donald Trump the election.”

So Smith’s endorsement of Harris as a “pretty damn good candidate” adds yet more momentum to Democrats’ resurgent hopes.

[Mediaite.com]