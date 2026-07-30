Edit via Liam McGuire

There is no love lost between Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James.

That’s why it’s surprising to see the ESPN First Take star defend the newest member of the Philadelphia 76ers under any circumstances. James and Smith have a long history together and even shared an on-court confrontation during LeBron’s time with the Lakers over comments made about his son Bronny. Not to let any opportunity go unused, Smith has repeatedly used the rivalry as content ever since.

So what force of nature could actually unite the pair? Enter Donald Trump.

Trump took a bizarre shot at James after he signed with the Sixers, labeling him a racist in a series of random comments about the sports world that he is way too plugged into as the Commander-in-Chief. It was a comment so unusual and so detached from reality that, like most of Trump’s most insane rants, it was met with a shrug in the midst of the daily plague of scandal, controversy, and corruption that is now a regular part of American life.

But Stephen A. Smith is someone who did take notice.

And in addressing it on his Straight Shooter program, Smith stood up for James and used the occasion to criticize Trump, a man he has taken turns complimenting and challenging to debates.

I Held it in Long Enough, I’m Done! Missed the Discussion? Watch my Full Take on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/QMwBfdvX0s — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 29, 2026

“Our president is trifling. You’re calling LeBron James a racist? You know what, it’s really getting ridiculous. The divisiveness, the way that this man acts, the things that he says, it’s really, really disgusting,” Smith said.

Smith said that like much of Trump’s commentary on anything and everything, the comments on James are only meant to distract from his very real unpopularity and challenges. He also called out Democrats and warned them not to applaud him for his comments. But in what may be the biggest surprise, he credited James personally for his “I Promise” school in Akron. Finally, he turned his attention to Trump again to say that the only reason he got called out was because James hasn’t supported him.

“You’re the Commander-in-Chief. You’re the President of the United States. And you’re going to come out and call this Black man a racist… the only Democratic candidate LeBron James every really stood up for was Barack Obama. Everything since then has basically been anti-Trump. It ain’t even an indictment against conservatism or conservatives. It’s an indictment against that man because of the way he acts, the way he behaves, the way he serves to polarize instead of galvanize,” Smith added.

In a post on Instagram in 2024, James used a video montage highlighting Trump’s troublesome history on race in endorsing Kamala Harris for president. That has unfortunately been a hallmark of Trump’s entire lifespan in the public eye, as has showing complete disregard for anyone who doesn’t show him complete loyalty.

As for the question that started it all, Trump was asked whether he would deem LeBron James or Michael Jordan as the greatest NBA player ever. Jordan has never taken a public stand on Trump as a political figure, unlike James. However, Jordan’s famous remarks that Republicans buy sneakers, too, are probably good enough for the current POTUS.