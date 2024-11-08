Photo credit: Fox News

Stephen A. Smith joined Sean Hannity’s Fox News show to discuss the 2024 presidential election results, and there was only one way for him to spin Donald Trump’s win.

The last time Smith appeared on Hannity, he annihilated the Fox News host during a discussion about Trump’s public missteps. But during his Thursday night appearance, Smith couldn’t sugarcoat Trump’s victory, admitting the president-elect just annihilated Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party.

Stephen A Smith tells Sean Hannity that Trump’s defeat of Kamala Harris was an “ANNIHILATION “‼️ pic.twitter.com/OLdxuglMSw — Unapologetic MagaMan (@unapologetic_47) November 8, 2024



“How are you doing, Sean? Congratulations on the election, the results,” Smith began in a very low-key, unmodulated tone. “You called it, you said it was going to happen, I can’t refute it. I can’t refute the fact that the president of the United States, the rather president-elect, is well-deserving of it. It was a romp. It was an annihilation.

“I know a lot of people are trying to label it like, ‘You know, he won a little bit in a lot of different places.’ I don’t wanna hear that. He won and he won in absolutely convincing fashion, so much so that I think that in light of those results, we have to look at this election as a referendum on the Democratic Party, and America’s saying, ‘We’re not feeling where you are. We’re not feeling where you tried to go. We want no part of it. We’re not having it,’ and they made their choice and we have to accept it.”

While Hannity attempted to poke holes in Harris’s campaign, Smith argued the Democratic Party’s biggest misstep was the fact that Joe Biden promised to be a transitional president when he was elected to the White House in 2020. But according to Smith, Biden got too comfortable after the red wave that wasn’t during the 2022 midterm elections.

The best news for Democratics is the fact that Trump’s reign will end in four years. He cannot run again. So who does the Democratic Party turn to as they reassess and regroup before gearing up for the 2028 election? Stephen A. Smith might not know the answer, but maybe he is the answer.

